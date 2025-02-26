UMass Lowell faces Bryant on 7-game skid

UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-23, 1-13 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (14-13, 7-7 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6…

UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-23, 1-13 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (14-13, 7-7 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell looks to break its seven-game losing streak with a victory against Bryant.

The Bulldogs are 8-3 on their home court. Bryant leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 31.1 boards. Nia Scott paces the Bulldogs with 8.4 rebounds.

The River Hawks have gone 1-13 against America East opponents. UMass Lowell ranks ninth in the America East shooting 23.2% from 3-point range.

Bryant is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 41.2% UMass Lowell allows to opponents. UMass Lowell’s 36.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (39.5%).

The Bulldogs and River Hawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Mancini is averaging 11.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Ali Brigham is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

Maddie Rice is averaging 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the River Hawks. Abbey Lindsey is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 58.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

River Hawks: 1-9, averaging 46.6 points, 25.5 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

