UMass Lowell faces Binghamton on 8-game losing streak

UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-24, 1-14 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (14-14, 6-9 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell aims to stop its eight-game slide with a win against Binghamton.

The Bearcats are 9-5 in home games. Binghamton ranks fifth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.3 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The River Hawks are 1-14 in America East play. UMass Lowell has a 0-13 record against teams over .500.

Binghamton’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game UMass Lowell allows. UMass Lowell’s 36.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Binghamton has allowed to its opponents (39.9%).

The Bearcats and River Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yanniah Boyd is averaging 9.4 points for the Bearcats. Bella Pucci is averaging 12.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Maddie Rice is averaging 6.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the River Hawks. Abbey Lindsey is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 54.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

River Hawks: 1-9, averaging 47.5 points, 24.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

