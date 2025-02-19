UL Monroe takes on Troy, looks to break 5-game skid

Troy Trojans (17-10, 11-3 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (9-16, 5-9 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (17-10, 11-3 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (9-16, 5-9 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe comes into the matchup against Troy as losers of five games in a row.

The Warhawks are 5-6 on their home court. UL Monroe is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans are 11-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy leads college basketball with 45.4 rebounds per game led by Zay Dyer averaging 10.3.

UL Monroe’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Troy allows. Troy scores 8.6 more points per game (78.2) than UL Monroe gives up (69.6).

The Warhawks and Trojans square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meloney Thames averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc. Jakayla Johnson is shooting 38.8% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

Briana Peguero is averaging 9.3 points for the Trojans. Brianna Jackson is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 45.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

