UL Monroe plays Arkansas State on 3-game road skid

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-21, 3-12 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (19-9, 10-5 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe travels to Arkansas State looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Red Wolves are 12-2 on their home court. Arkansas State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 13.5 assists per game led by Terrance Ford Jr. averaging 4.7.

The Warhawks are 3-12 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is ninth in the Sun Belt with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Makai Willis averaging 6.7.

Arkansas State’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 68.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 69.5 Arkansas State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Todd is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Red Wolves. Joseph Pinion is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Jalen Bolden is scoring 13.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Warhawks. Coltie Young is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

