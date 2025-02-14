UL Monroe hosts Southern Miss after Bolden’s 20-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-16, 5-8 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (6-20, 2-11 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-16, 5-8 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (6-20, 2-11 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts Southern Miss after Jalen Bolden scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 72-60 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Warhawks have gone 4-9 in home games. UL Monroe is 4-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss has a 6-11 record against opponents over .500.

UL Monroe is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Southern Miss allows to opponents. Southern Miss averages 71.9 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 73.7 UL Monroe allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bolden is shooting 36.9% and averaging 12.7 points for the Warhawks. Coltie Young is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cobie Montgomery averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Denijay Harris is averaging 16.2 points and 10.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.