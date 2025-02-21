UL Monroe faces Louisiana following Thames’ 22-point showing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-13, 8-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (10-16, 6-9 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-13, 8-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (10-16, 6-9 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts Louisiana after Meloney Thames scored 22 points in UL Monroe’s 84-73 win against the Troy Trojans.

The Warhawks have gone 6-6 at home. UL Monroe is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 8-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

UL Monroe scores 68.5 points, 6.5 more per game than the 62.0 Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UL Monroe allows.

The Warhawks and Ragin’ Cajuns square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakayla Johnson is averaging 15.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Warhawks. Thames is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Erica Lafayette is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Tamiah Robinson is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.