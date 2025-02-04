UIC takes on Illinois State following Henderson’s 20-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (14-9, 6-6 MVC) at UIC Flames (15-8, 7-5 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC…

Illinois State Redbirds (14-9, 6-6 MVC) at UIC Flames (15-8, 7-5 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces Illinois State after Ahmad Henderson II scored 20 points in UIC’s 88-83 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Flames have gone 7-4 in home games. UIC leads the MVC in rebounding, averaging 34.0 boards. Sasa Ciani leads the Flames with 8.8 rebounds.

The Redbirds are 6-6 in MVC play. Illinois State has a 5-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UIC’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Illinois State allows. Illinois State has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Mason is averaging 11 points and 3.5 assists for the Flames. Javon Jackson is averaging 13.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Johnny Kinziger is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 15 points and 3.5 assists. Chase Walker is shooting 55.4% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

