UIC plays Southern Illinois for conference matchup

UIC Flames (15-9, 7-6 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (11-13, 6-7 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -1; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on Southern Illinois in MVC action Saturday.

The Salukis have gone 5-5 in home games. Southern Illinois ranks eighth in the MVC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Hensley averaging 3.9.

The Flames are 7-6 against MVC opponents. UIC ranks fifth in the MVC shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Southern Illinois averages 73.0 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 74.9 UIC gives up. UIC has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Southern Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 16.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Salukis. Kennard Davis is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Javon Jackson is averaging 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Flames. Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 82.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

