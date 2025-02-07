UIC faces Southern Illinois, aims for 5th straight road win

UIC Flames (15-9, 7-6 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (11-13, 6-7 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (15-9, 7-6 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (11-13, 6-7 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Flames face Southern Illinois.

The Salukis are 5-5 in home games. Southern Illinois has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flames are 7-6 in MVC play. UIC is the MVC leader with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Sasa Ciani averaging 8.6.

Southern Illinois’ average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UIC allows. UIC scores 7.5 more points per game (81.1) than Southern Illinois gives up (73.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennard Davis averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Ali Abdou Dibba is shooting 46.4% and averaging 18.9 points over the past 10 games.

Ciani is averaging 11.4 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Flames. Filip Skobalj is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 82.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.