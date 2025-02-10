UIC faces Murray State, seeks to end 3-game skid

UIC Flames (15-10, 7-7 MVC) at Murray State Racers (12-13, 6-8 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (15-10, 7-7 MVC) at Murray State Racers (12-13, 6-8 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC is looking to end its three-game slide with a win against Murray State.

The Racers are 5-5 in home games. Murray State is fourth in the MVC in team defense, giving up 69.7 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Flames are 7-7 in conference matchups. UIC is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Murray State is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.7% UIC allows to opponents. UIC has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 46.2% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. AJ Ferguson is shooting 49.4% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Sasa Ciani is averaging 11.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Flames. Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.