UIC faces Murray State on 3-game skid

UIC Flames (15-10, 7-7 MVC) at Murray State Racers (12-13, 6-8 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC enters the matchup with Murray State after losing three games in a row.

The Racers have gone 5-5 at home. Murray State is fourth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.7 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Flames are 7-7 against conference opponents. UIC ranks seventh in the MVC shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

Murray State is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.7% UIC allows to opponents. UIC scores 10.9 more points per game (80.6) than Murray State gives up to opponents (69.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 13.3 points and 4.9 assists. AJ Ferguson is shooting 49.4% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Filip Skobalj is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 9.3 points. Ahmad Henderson II is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

