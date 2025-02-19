Uhrich leads Southern Utah against Abilene Christian after 27-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (16-9, 5-5 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-19, 4-8 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (16-9, 5-5 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-19, 4-8 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces Abilene Christian after Ava Uhrich scored 27 points in Southern Utah’s 72-63 win over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Thunderbirds are 3-8 in home games. Southern Utah is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 5-5 in WAC play. Abilene Christian averages 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.1 per game Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian averages 73.0 points per game, 3.4 more than the 69.6 Southern Utah gives up.

The Thunderbirds and Wildcats square off Wednesday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Uhrich is averaging 11.3 points for the Thunderbirds. Daylani Ballena is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Payton Hull is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Wildcats. Meredith Mayes is averaging 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 60.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

