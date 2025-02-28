Uhrich and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds host conference foe Utah Valley

Utah Valley Wolverines (15-10, 7-6 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-19, 6-8 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Utah Valley Wolverines (15-10, 7-6 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-19, 6-8 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tahlia White and Utah Valley visit Ava Uhrich and Southern Utah on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds have gone 5-8 at home. Southern Utah ranks sixth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Wolverines have gone 7-6 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is fourth in the WAC scoring 66.4 points per game and is shooting 39.1%.

Southern Utah averages 61.0 points per game, equal to what Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley has shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Southern Utah have averaged.

The Thunderbirds and Wolverines match up Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daylani Ballena is averaging 11.5 points for the Thunderbirds. Samantha Johnston is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ally Criddle is averaging 5.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wolverines. White is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 14.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

