Uduje leads San Jose State against Boise State after 30-point outing

San Jose State Spartans (12-12, 5-7 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (16-7, 8-4 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces Boise State after Josh Uduje scored 30 points in San Jose State’s 94-91 overtime victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Broncos are 10-1 in home games. Boise State has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 5-7 against MWC opponents. San Jose State averages 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

Boise State makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). San Jose State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Boise State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Broncos. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Uduje is shooting 51.0% and averaging 16.8 points for the Spartans. Latrell Davis is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

