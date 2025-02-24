Uduje and San Jose State host UNLV

UNLV Rebels (14-13, 8-8 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (13-16, 6-11 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST…

UNLV Rebels (14-13, 8-8 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (13-16, 6-11 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State plays UNLV after Josh Uduje scored 29 points in San Jose State’s 82-73 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Spartans are 6-7 on their home court. San Jose State averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 5-10 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Rebels are 8-8 against conference opponents. UNLV ranks sixth in the MWC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

San Jose State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 69.4 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 73.9 San Jose State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will McClendon averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Latrell Davis is shooting 52.1% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 15.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Rebels. Jeremiah Cherry is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

