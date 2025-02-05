Uduje and Davis help San Jose State win 94-91 in double OT against Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Josh Uduje and Latrell Davis each scored 30 points as San Jose State defeated Fresno State…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Josh Uduje and Latrell Davis each scored 30 points as San Jose State defeated Fresno State 94-91 in double overtime on Tuesday night.

Uduje had 11 rebounds for the Spartans (12-12, 5-7 Mountain West Conference). Davis added six rebounds and four steals. Donavan Yap went 5 of 12 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Jalen Weaver led the Bulldogs (5-18, 1-11) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists. Zaon Collins added 22 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Brian Amuneke also put up 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Both teams play on Friday. San Jose State visits Boise State and Fresno State hosts Utah State.

