Udeh and the TCU Horned Frogs host conference foe Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (9-11, 0-10 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (10-10, 3-6 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -7; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ernest Udeh Jr. and TCU host Julian Hammond III and Colorado in Big 12 action Sunday.

The Horned Frogs are 9-2 in home games. TCU has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Buffaloes are 0-10 in Big 12 play. Colorado is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TCU is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Colorado allows to opponents. Colorado averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than TCU allows.

The Horned Frogs and Buffaloes square off Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.4 points for the Horned Frogs. Trazarien White is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hammond is averaging 13.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Buffaloes. Trevor Baskin is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Buffaloes: 1-9, averaging 68.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

