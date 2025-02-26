UCSD visits CSU Northridge, seeks 25th victory this season

UCSD Tritons (24-4, 14-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (20-7, 12-4 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (24-4, 14-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (20-7, 12-4 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD will look for its 25th victory of the season when the Tritons take on the CSU Northridge.

The Matadors are 8-2 in home games. CSU Northridge leads the Big West with 16.7 assists per game led by Keonte Jones averaging 4.3.

The Tritons are 14-2 in Big West play. UCSD ranks eighth in the Big West with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones averaging 5.3.

CSU Northridge’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game UCSD allows. UCSD scores 9.4 more points per game (80.5) than CSU Northridge gives up to opponents (71.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 12.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Matadors. Marcus Adams Jr. is averaging 17.6 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the past 10 games.

Tyler McGhie averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Tait-Jones is shooting 59.5% and averaging 22.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Tritons: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

