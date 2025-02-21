UCSD Tritons take on the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine, aim for 4th straight win

UCSD Tritons (14-13, 10-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (19-6, 13-2 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCSD Tritons (14-13, 10-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (19-6, 13-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Hawaii.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 11-2 at home. Hawaii is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Tritons have gone 10-5 against Big West opponents. UCSD is fifth in the Big West allowing 58.6 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

Hawaii scores 60.3 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 58.6 UCSD allows. UCSD has shot at a 38.7% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 33.1% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Wahinekapu is averaging 10.8 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Imani Perez is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Sumayah Sugapong is scoring 14.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Tritons. Gracie Gallegos is averaging 11.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 10-0, averaging 61.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.2 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 66.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.