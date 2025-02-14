UCSD hosts Johnson and UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (15-10, 9-5 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (21-4, 11-2 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

UC Davis Aggies (15-10, 9-5 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (21-4, 11-2 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces UCSD after Ty Johnson scored 23 points in UC Davis’ 75-74 victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Tritons are 9-2 on their home court. UCSD is 73rd in college basketball averaging 10.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.4% from downtown. Tyler McGhie leads the team averaging 3.3 makes while shooting 39.5% from 3-point range.

The Aggies have gone 9-5 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is ninth in the Big West scoring 69.0 points per game and is shooting 41.6%.

UCSD averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game UC Davis allows. UC Davis scores 6.4 more points per game (69.0) than UCSD gives up to opponents (62.6).

The Tritons and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 20 points and 3.3 assists for the Tritons. McGhie is averaging 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the past 10 games.

Connor Sevilla is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 9.1 points. Johnson is shooting 41.8% and averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.