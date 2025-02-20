UCSD faces Cal Poly following Sugapong’s 23-point outing

Cal Poly Mustangs (11-13, 6-8 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (13-13, 9-5 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Cal Poly Mustangs (11-13, 6-8 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (13-13, 9-5 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on Cal Poly after Sumayah Sugapong scored 23 points in UCSD’s 65-63 win over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Tritons have gone 7-7 at home. UCSD has a 6-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Mustangs are 6-8 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly ranks fifth in the Big West scoring 26.6 points per game in the paint led by Sydney Bourland averaging 7.0.

UCSD’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly has shot at a 38.3% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 37.8% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

The Tritons and Mustangs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sugapong is averaging 14.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Tritons. Gracie Gallegos is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Annika Shah is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 14.3 points. Mary Carter is shooting 43.2% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 58.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.