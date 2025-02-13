UCSD earns 73-54 victory over Cal State Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 20 points in UC San Diego’s 73-54 win against Cal State Bakersfield on…

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 20 points in UC San Diego’s 73-54 win against Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday night.

Tait-Jones shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the line for the Tritons (21-4, 11-2 Big West Conference). Hayden Gray added 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc while they also had seven rebounds. Cade Pendleton had 12 points and finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range. The Tritons extended their winning streak to six games.

The Roadrunners (10-16, 4-10) were led by Jemel Jones, who recorded 29 points, four assists and two blocks. Corey Stephenson added 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Cal State Bakersfield. Fidelis Okereke also recorded five points and eight rebounds. The loss is the sixth straight for the Roadrunners.

Both teams play again on Saturday. UCSD hosts UC Davis and Cal State Bakersfield hosts Cal State Fullerton.

