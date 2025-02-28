UCSB visits CSU Northridge following Jones’ 20-point showing

UCSB Gauchos (19-10, 11-7 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (20-8, 12-5 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (19-10, 11-7 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (20-8, 12-5 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on UCSB after Keonte Jones scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 77-71 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Matadors are 8-3 in home games. CSU Northridge is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gauchos are 11-7 against Big West opponents. UCSB ranks eighth in the Big West scoring 26.3 points per game in the paint led by Kenny Pohto averaging 11.7.

CSU Northridge’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UCSB allows. UCSB has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 12.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Matadors. Marcus Adams Jr. is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Stephan D. Swenson is shooting 44.7% and averaging 12.9 points for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

