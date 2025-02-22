UCSB plays Long Beach State in conference showdown

Long Beach State Beach (13-11, 9-6 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (15-11, 9-7 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7…

Long Beach State Beach (13-11, 9-6 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (15-11, 9-7 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Skylar Burke and UCSB host Savannah Tucker and Long Beach State in Big West play.

The Gauchos are 8-6 on their home court. UCSB has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beach are 9-6 in Big West play. Long Beach State has a 5-8 record against opponents over .500.

UCSB averages 63.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 69.5 Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State averages 10.8 more points per game (69.6) than UCSB allows to opponents (58.8).

The Gauchos and Beach face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Marin is shooting 33.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Gauchos. Jessica Grant is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tucker is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 17.4 points. Rachel Loobie is shooting 39.3% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 60.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Beach: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.