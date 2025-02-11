UConn visits Ashworth and No. 24 Creighton

UConn Huskies (16-7, 8-4 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (18-6, 11-2 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UConn Huskies (16-7, 8-4 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (18-6, 11-2 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -3; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Creighton takes on UConn after Steven Ashworth scored 22 points in Creighton’s 77-67 win against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Bluejays have gone 12-1 at home. Creighton ranks second in the Big East with 16.8 assists per game led by Ashworth averaging 6.7.

The Huskies are 8-4 in Big East play. UConn is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Creighton averages 75.6 points, 7.0 more per game than the 68.6 UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashworth is averaging 16.9 points and 6.7 assists for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

Solomon Ball is averaging 15 points for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

