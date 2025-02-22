UConn guard Caroline Ducharme returns from head injury after 15 1/2-month layoff in 86-47 victory

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — UConn guard Caroline Ducharme spent more than 15 months working her way back from a head injury.…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — UConn guard Caroline Ducharme spent more than 15 months working her way back from a head injury.

Her wait finally ended in the waning minutes of Saturday’s 86-47 victory inside historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, playing in front of the first sellout crowd in Butler women’s basketball history.

“I know it’s been a long time coming,” coach Geno Auriemma said after the fifth-ranked Huskies won their fifth straight game. “She’s been through a lot and I was hoping she could get back in there soon, so everybody was pretty excited.”

It showed. As Ducharme ran onto the court, pulling on a headband, the crowd roared and a teammate gave her a hug.

Ducharme was not available following the game because so many Husky fans gathered outside the team’s locker room, trying to catch a glimpse of Paige Bueckers, Auriemma entered the news conference through a back door.

For Ducharme, though, this game was about so much more than another victory.

She had missed games each of the past three seasons because of head injuries, sitting out five times during UConn’s national runner-up finish in 2021-22 while being to just 23 appearances the following season.

Then last year after winning the starting job, Ducharme found herself back in rehab four games into the season. She spent 2 1/2 months trying to get back on the court before the decision was made to shut down the 6-foot-2 guard in mid-January, making her the fifth Husky player to be ruled out with a season-ending injury.

“I have been working tirelessly with my medical team to make a full return to basketball after sustaining head and neck injuries,” Ducharme said then in a statement. “It has honestly been a frustrating process with many ups and downs. At this time, the difficult decision was made to take a step back and not play the remainder of the 2023-24 season so I can focus on my recovery full time.”

The battle continued into this season as her teammates went 25-3 and moved to the precipice of clinching yet another outright Big East regular-season title. They can accomplish that feat by beating No. 23 Creighton on their home floor Thursday night.

And now, finally, Ducharme may be able to celebrate with them.

No, she wasn’t on the court long Saturday, logging one rebound and no points in two minutes. But it’s a start for Ducharme, whose return could add depth on a team preparing for its final two regular-season games, the Big East Tournament and, of course, March Madness.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.