UConn faces No. 10 St. John’s following McNeeley’s 20-point game

UConn Huskies (18-8, 10-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (23-4, 14-2 Big East) New York; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

UConn Huskies (18-8, 10-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (23-4, 14-2 Big East)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UConn visits No. 10 St. John’s after Liam McNeeley scored 20 points in UConn’s 66-59 win over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Red Storm have gone 16-0 in home games. St. John’s leads the Big East averaging 37.0 points in the paint. Zuby Ejiofor leads the Red Storm with 8.7.

The Huskies are 10-5 against Big East opponents. UConn averages 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

St. John’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UConn gives up. UConn scores 12.5 more points per game (77.8) than St. John’s allows (65.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Luis is shooting 44.5% and averaging 17.6 points for the Red Storm. Kadary Richmond is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Solomon Ball is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 11.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

