UCLA plays conference rival Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (15-12, 7-9 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:45 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bruce Thornton and Ohio State visit Tyler Bilodeau and UCLA in Big Ten play Sunday.

The Bruins are 13-2 in home games. UCLA has a 5-2 record in one-possession games.

The Buckeyes are 7-9 in Big Ten play. Ohio State ranks fourth in the Big Ten shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

UCLA makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Ohio State averages 14.1 more points per game (78.8) than UCLA allows (64.7).

The Bruins and Buckeyes face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bilodeau is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bruins. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 10.9 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Devin Royal is averaging 13.6 points and seven rebounds for the Buckeyes. Thornton is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

