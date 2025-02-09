Uchenna and Southern Illinois host Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (3-19, 1-10 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (4-16, 2-9 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (3-19, 1-10 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (4-16, 2-9 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces Indiana State after Gift Uchenna scored 20 points in Southern Illinois’ 72-69 win against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Salukis have gone 2-7 at home. Southern Illinois allows 74.3 points and has been outscored by 14.7 points per game.

The Sycamores have gone 1-10 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is ninth in the MVC scoring 62.8 points per game and is shooting 37.2%.

Southern Illinois scores 59.6 points per game, 15.7 fewer points than the 75.3 Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 62.8 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 74.3 Southern Illinois allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Uchenna is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.4 points for the Salukis. Isabella Palmqvist is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keslyn Secrist is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.9 points for the Sycamores. Bella Finnegan is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 62.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

