UCF visits TCU following Hall’s 26-point game

UCF Knights (15-13, 6-11 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (15-13, 8-9 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits TCU after Keyshawn Hall scored 26 points in UCF’s 80-76 win over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Horned Frogs have gone 13-2 at home. TCU has a 5-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knights are 6-11 in Big 12 play. UCF is 6-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TCU scores 67.6 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 80.1 UCF allows. UCF averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than TCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Wenzel is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 7.4 points. Noah Reynolds is shooting 41.1% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Darius Johnson is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 15.2 points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals. Hall is shooting 47.6% and averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 78.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

