UCF visits Colorado following Hall’s 22-point showing

UCF Knights (13-11, 4-9 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-15, 0-14 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCF Knights (13-11, 4-9 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-15, 0-14 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits Colorado after Keyshawn Hall scored 22 points in UCF’s 77-65 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Buffaloes are 8-6 on their home court. Colorado is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Knights are 4-9 in Big 12 play. UCF has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Colorado is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 45.6% UCF allows to opponents. UCF averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Hammond III is shooting 42.9% and averaging 13.2 points for the Buffaloes. Bangot Dak is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Hall is scoring 18.5 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 14.8 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 0-10, averaging 63.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 79.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.