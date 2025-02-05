UCF visits BYU following Peterson’s 28-point game

UCF Knights (8-12, 1-9 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (11-10, 2-8 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCF Knights (8-12, 1-9 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (11-10, 2-8 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits BYU after Kaitlin Peterson scored 28 points in UCF’s 70-56 victory against the Houston Cougars.

The Cougars have gone 6-5 in home games. BYU has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Knights are 1-9 against Big 12 opponents. UCF ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Achol Akot averaging 2.8.

BYU’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game UCF allows. UCF has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The Cougars and Knights meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Gibb is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Cougars. Emma Calvert is averaging 11.8 points, six rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games.

Peterson is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Knights. Ally Stedman is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Knights: 1-9, averaging 61.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

