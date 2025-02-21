UCF hosts Texas Tech after Shavers’ 22-point performance

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-14, 3-12 Big 12) at UCF Knights (9-16, 2-13 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-14, 3-12 Big 12) at UCF Knights (9-16, 2-13 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits UCF after Jasmine Shavers scored 22 points in Texas Tech’s 59-56 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Knights are 8-6 on their home court. UCF has a 6-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Red Raiders have gone 3-12 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCF’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than UCF has allowed to its opponents (43.1%).

The Knights and Red Raiders face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlin Peterson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 20.8 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Nevaeh Brown is shooting 38.8% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Shavers is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 14.7 points and 1.6 steals. Bailey Maupin is shooting 35.0% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

