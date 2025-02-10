UCF hosts No. 8 Iowa State following Jones’ 24-point performance

Iowa State Cyclones (18-5, 9-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (13-10, 4-8 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (18-5, 9-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (13-10, 4-8 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Iowa State faces UCF after Curtis Jones scored 24 points in Iowa State’s 82-52 win against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Knights have gone 10-4 at home. UCF has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cyclones are 9-4 in Big 12 play. Iowa State averages 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.

UCF scores 79.6 points, 12.6 more per game than the 67.0 Iowa State allows. Iowa State has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 45.6% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Johnson is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.8 points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals. Keyshawn Hall is shooting 47.9% and averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jones is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 14.9 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 80.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

