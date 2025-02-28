UC Santa Barbara wins 96-77 against Cal Poly

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Jason Fontenet II scored 19 points as UC Santa Barbara beat Cal Poly 96-77 on…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Jason Fontenet II scored 19 points as UC Santa Barbara beat Cal Poly 96-77 on Thursday.

Fontenet had five rebounds and four steals for the Gauchos (19-10, 11-7 Big West Conference). Cole Anderson shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Deuce Turner shot 4 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Mustangs (11-18, 5-12) were led by Owen Koonce, who posted 23 points and three steals. Jarred Hyder added 17 points and two steals for Cal Poly. Peter Bandelj had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams play again on Saturday. UCSB visits Cal State Northridge and Cal Poly hosts Cal State Bakersfield.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

