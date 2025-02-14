UC Riverside puts home win streak on the line against UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (16-9, 8-6 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (16-10, 9-5 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (16-9, 8-6 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (16-10, 9-5 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts UCSB aiming to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Highlanders have gone 11-1 at home. UC Riverside is seventh in the Big West in team defense, giving up 72.8 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Gauchos have gone 8-6 against Big West opponents. UCSB is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UC Riverside averages 72.7 points, 6.2 more per game than the 66.5 UCSB allows. UCSB averages 74.1 points per game, 1.3 more than the 72.8 UC Riverside allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barrington Hargress is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Highlanders. Kaleb Smith is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stephan D. Swenson is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 11.8 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

