UC Riverside faces UCSD, looks for 4th straight home win

UCSD Tritons (10-12, 6-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (10-11, 6-5 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (10-12, 6-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (10-11, 6-5 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Highlanders play UCSD.

The Highlanders have gone 5-2 in home games. UC Riverside has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tritons are 6-4 against Big West opponents. UCSD ranks second in the Big West shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

UC Riverside is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 38.3% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UC Riverside gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esther Matarranz is averaging 6.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 13.8 points, four assists and 2.5 steals for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 54.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Tritons: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.