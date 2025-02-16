UC Irvine wins 66-49 over Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Bent Leuchten scored 21 points as UC Irvine beat Hawaii 66-49 on Saturday night. Leuchten added seven…

HONOLULU (AP) — Bent Leuchten scored 21 points as UC Irvine beat Hawaii 66-49 on Saturday night.

Leuchten added seven rebounds and four blocks for the Anteaters (22-4, 12-2 Big West Conference). Devin Tillis scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Jurian Dixon had 10 points and finished 4 of 9 from the floor.

The Rainbow Warriors (14-12, 6-9) were led in scoring by Tanner Christensen, who finished with 11 points. Ryan Rapp added 10 points and eight rebounds for Hawaii. Gytis Nemeiksa had 10 points.

NEXT UP

UC Irvine’s next game is Thursday against Cal State Northridge at home, and Hawaii visits UC San Diego on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

