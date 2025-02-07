UC Irvine visits UCSD after Sugapong’s 20-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (15-6, 9-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-12, 7-4 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

UC Irvine Anteaters (15-6, 9-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-12, 7-4 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts UC Irvine after Sumayah Sugapong scored 20 points in UCSD’s 72-49 win over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Tritons have gone 6-6 at home. UCSD is 5-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Anteaters are 9-2 in Big West play. UC Irvine ranks second in the Big West with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Hernandez averaging 2.0.

UCSD makes 39.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). UC Irvine’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than UCSD has given up to its opponents (37.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sugapong is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 13.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the last 10 games.

Hernandez is averaging 13.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Anteaters. Deja Lee is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 60.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.7 points.

