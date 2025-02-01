UC Irvine visits UC Davis for conference matchup

UC Irvine Anteaters (14-6, 8-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (13-7, 7-3 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (14-6, 8-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (13-7, 7-3 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hunter Hernandez and UC Irvine take on Tova Sabel and UC Davis in Big West action.

The Aggies have gone 8-2 at home. UC Davis ranks ninth in the Big West with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Mazatlan Harris averaging 1.7.

The Anteaters are 8-2 in conference games. UC Irvine averages 60.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

UC Davis makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). UC Irvine averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game UC Davis allows.

The Aggies and Anteaters face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Burns is averaging six points for the Aggies. Sabel is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Deja Lee is averaging 10.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Anteaters. Hernandez is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.3 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 59.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

