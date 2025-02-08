UC Irvine visits Sugapong and UCSD

UC Irvine Anteaters (15-6, 9-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-12, 7-4 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces UC Irvine after Sumayah Sugapong scored 20 points in UCSD’s 72-49 victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Tritons are 6-6 in home games. UCSD is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Anteaters are 9-2 in conference play. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Hunter Hernandez averaging 5.7.

UCSD’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than UCSD allows.

The Tritons and Anteaters face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sugapong is averaging 14.1 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Deja Lee is averaging 10.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Anteaters. Hernandez is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 60.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.7 points.

