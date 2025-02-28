UC Irvine takes on Long Beach State following Dixon’s 21-point performance

Long Beach State Beach (7-22, 3-14 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (24-5, 14-3 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10…

Long Beach State Beach (7-22, 3-14 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (24-5, 14-3 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays Long Beach State after Jurian Dixon scored 21 points in UC Irvine’s 76-51 victory against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Anteaters are 9-2 on their home court. UC Irvine is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Beach have gone 3-14 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is 5-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

UC Irvine is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bent Leuchten is averaging 15.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Anteaters. Myles Che is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Devin Askew is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Beach. TJ Wainwright is averaging 14.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Beach: 0-10, averaging 68.8 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.