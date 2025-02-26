UC Irvine puts road win streak on the line against CSU Fullerton

UC Irvine Anteaters (23-5, 13-3 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-22, 1-15 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (23-5, 13-3 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-22, 1-15 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hits the road against CSU Fullerton aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Titans are 4-9 in home games. CSU Fullerton gives up 76.3 points and has been outscored by 12.1 points per game.

The Anteaters have gone 13-3 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of CSU Fullerton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antwan Robinson is shooting 23.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 5.8 points. Donovan Oday is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Bent Leuchten is averaging 15.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Anteaters. Devin Tillis is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 1-9, averaging 65.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

