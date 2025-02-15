UC Irvine puts home win streak on the line against Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (18-6, 12-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (16-7, 10-3 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (18-6, 12-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (16-7, 10-3 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts Hawaii trying to prolong its eight-game home winning streak.

The Anteaters have gone 8-1 in home games. UC Irvine has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 12-2 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is sixth in the Big West scoring 25.9 points per game in the paint led by Daejah Phillips averaging 6.0.

UC Irvine makes 35.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (33.5%). Hawaii scores 6.2 more points per game (60.8) than UC Irvine gives up to opponents (54.6).

The Anteaters and Rainbow Wahine meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Hernandez is averaging 13.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Anteaters. Deja Lee is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

Lily Wahinekapu is scoring 11.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Rainbow Wahine. Imani Perez is averaging 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 59.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 10-0, averaging 62.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.2 points.

