UC Irvine hosts UCSB following Turner’s 23-point game

UCSB Gauchos (16-8, 8-5 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (20-4, 10-2 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (16-8, 8-5 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (20-4, 10-2 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits UC Irvine after Deuce Turner scored 23 points in UCSB’s 76-72 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Anteaters are 8-1 in home games. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West scoring 75.8 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Gauchos are 8-5 in conference games. UCSB averages 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

UC Irvine makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). UCSB averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UC Irvine allows.

The Anteaters and Gauchos match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bent Leuchten is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Anteaters. Justin Hohn is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 13.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.