UC Irvine Anteaters play the Long Beach State Beach, look for 4th straight win

UC Irvine Anteaters (19-8, 13-4 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (14-12, 10-7 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Anteaters take on Long Beach State.

The Beach are 8-5 in home games. Long Beach State has a 5-9 record against teams above .500.

The Anteaters have gone 13-4 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is fifth in the Big West with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Summah Hanson averaging 3.9.

Long Beach State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine averages 60.6 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 69.6 Long Beach State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Tucker is averaging 17.4 points for the Beach. Patricia Chung is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hunter Hernandez is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Anteaters. Deja Lee is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 58.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

