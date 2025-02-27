UC Irvine and CSU Fullerton square off for conference showdown

CSU Fullerton Titans (7-19, 5-11 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (18-8, 12-4 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (7-19, 5-11 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (18-8, 12-4 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes UC Irvine and CSU Fullerton face off on Thursday.

The Anteaters are 9-2 in home games. UC Irvine ranks sixth in the Big West with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Hernandez averaging 3.8.

The Titans are 5-11 in conference games. CSU Fullerton has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UC Irvine averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.1 per game CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 37.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 35.4% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez is averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Anteaters. Deja Lee is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Madelynn Muniz averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 5.5 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Aaliyah Stanton is shooting 39.8% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 58.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 32.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.7 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

