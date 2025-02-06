UC Davis hosts Tucker and Long Beach State

Long Beach State Beach (11-9, 7-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (13-8, 7-4 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9…

Long Beach State Beach (11-9, 7-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (13-8, 7-4 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits UC Davis after Savannah Tucker scored 27 points in Long Beach State’s 77-68 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Aggies have gone 8-3 at home. UC Davis ranks second in the Big West in rebounding with 36.8 rebounds. Megan Norris leads the Aggies with 7.7 boards.

The Beach are 7-4 in Big West play. Long Beach State is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

UC Davis averages 67.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 69.5 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State scores 14.0 more points per game (69.3) than UC Davis allows (55.3).

The Aggies and Beach match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tova Sabel is shooting 38.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Aggies. Mazatlan Harris is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rachel Loobie is averaging 8.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Beach. Tucker is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 38.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.7 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 41.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

