UC Davis faces CSU Northridge after Johnson’s 21-point outing

CSU Northridge Matadors (19-7, 11-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-12, 9-7 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (19-7, 11-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-12, 9-7 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on CSU Northridge after Ty Johnson scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 71-66 loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Aggies are 8-3 on their home court. UC Davis is ninth in the Big West scoring 68.6 points while shooting 41.7% from the field.

The Matadors are 11-4 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge is the Big West leader with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Keonte Jones averaging 9.5.

UC Davis averages 68.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 71.5 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 12.1 more points per game (81.1) than UC Davis gives up to opponents (69.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Rocak is averaging 5.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and two blocks for the Aggies. Johnson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Adams Jr. is averaging 16.2 points for the Matadors. Scotty Washington is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Matadors: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.