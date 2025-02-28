UC Davis and Hawaii meet for conference showdown

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (20-7, 14-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (17-10, 11-6 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (20-7, 14-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (17-10, 11-6 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lily Wahinekapu and Hawaii visit Tova Sabel and UC Davis in Big West play Saturday.

The Aggies have gone 10-4 at home. UC Davis scores 67.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 14-3 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is the best team in the Big West giving up only 52.8 points per game while holding opponents to 33.0% shooting.

UC Davis makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (33.0%). Hawaii averages 59.6 points per game, 4.7 more than the 54.9 UC Davis gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan Norris is averaging 10.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Aggies. Sabel is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wahinekapu is averaging 10.8 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Imani Perez is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 58.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 9-1, averaging 57.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

